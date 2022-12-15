Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider William S. Boyd Sells 106,562 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

