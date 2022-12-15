bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.59.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

