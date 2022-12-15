Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 117.9% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHFAL. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHFAL opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

