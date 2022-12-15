Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 0.4 %

EAT stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brinker International by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.