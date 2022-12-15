British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 77,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.50.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

