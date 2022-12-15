Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.02. The stock had a trading volume of 112,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

