Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 391,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17.
