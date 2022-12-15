Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $340.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

