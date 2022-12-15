Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,741 shares.The stock last traded at $17.43 and had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

