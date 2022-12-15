BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Acquires 2,115 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,202,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,380,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $395.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also

