Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Hits $0.0458 on Top Exchanges

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $49.50 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

