BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,329,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 1,101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BYDDF. DZ Bank upgraded BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS BYDDF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 252,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

BYD Company Profile

BYD ( OTCMKTS:BYDDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.53%.

(Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.