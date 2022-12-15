BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Trading Up 3.2%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.52 and last traded at 3.52. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BYD Electronic (International) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a 27.00 price objective for the company.

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

