Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 1,471,412 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.7% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 46.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $21,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.