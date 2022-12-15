Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.
Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Cameco
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 1,471,412 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.7% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 46.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $21,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.