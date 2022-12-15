Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$7.50

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPRFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aris Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Aris Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TPRFF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

