Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CM. CIBC downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.32.

NYSE CM opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

