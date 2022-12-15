Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

