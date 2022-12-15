Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,299,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $122.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,755. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

