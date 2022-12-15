Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,657,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549,880 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $977,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 120,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,526. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.