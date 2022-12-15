Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,400 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 8.35% of Cannae worth $138,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cannae by 27.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 68.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 17,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,853. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.20 million. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.