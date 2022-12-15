Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,436 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.88% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,498,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,983,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 547,375 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.48.

