Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,485 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.