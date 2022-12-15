Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $32.51 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 52,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

