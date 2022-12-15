Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,635 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

RCI opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.