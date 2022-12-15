Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 6.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $109,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

TD opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

