Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,247 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 5.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Manulife Financial worth $85,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

MFC stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

