Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,322. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $117.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

