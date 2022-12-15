Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.79. 13,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

