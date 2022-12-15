Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,910. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

