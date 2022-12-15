Carret Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.57 on Thursday, hitting $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day moving average of $232.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

