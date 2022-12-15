Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

