Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.63. 496,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,454,385. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.