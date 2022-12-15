Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 63,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 428,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $87.75. 38,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,953. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

