Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,981. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

