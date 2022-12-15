Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey Sells 25,380 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35.

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

