CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
