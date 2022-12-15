CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.