Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $308.24 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Casper has a market cap of $308.24 million and $4.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $880.91 or 0.05035108 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00501684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.50 or 0.29725014 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,358,456,927 coins and its circulating supply is 10,586,179,734 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,357,685,084 with 10,585,460,370 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02919224 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,655,437.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

