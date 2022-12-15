Casper Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $306.68 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.15 or 0.05068272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00504960 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.53 or 0.29919140 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,358,847,299 coins and its circulating supply is 10,586,543,564 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,357,685,084 with 10,585,460,370 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02919224 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,655,437.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

