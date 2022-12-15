Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 2,197,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,438. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $130.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

