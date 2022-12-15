Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

