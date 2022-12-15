Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.70

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 8092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.