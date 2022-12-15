CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW traded down $7.01 on Thursday, hitting $185.02. 4,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,008. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day moving average is $171.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

