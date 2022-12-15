Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of CE opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

