Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005606 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.44 million and $697,425.70 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,730,116 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

