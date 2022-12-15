Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.51 million and approximately $693,466.71 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,759,525 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

