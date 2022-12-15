Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 1,028,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.7 days.

Centamin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 7,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Get Centamin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.