Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 1,028,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.7 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Centamin has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

