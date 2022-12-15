CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Acquires 125,000 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £172,500 ($211,630.47).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde purchased 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($550,432.41).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($558,213.72).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($31,407.19).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($20,439.21).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £9,721.11 ($11,926.28).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde acquired 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £21,198.32 ($26,007.02).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,923.94).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.80). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,533.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.