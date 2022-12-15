Centric Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

