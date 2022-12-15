CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter.

